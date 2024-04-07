Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) PT Raised to $7.00

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Flora Growth Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLGC opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of Flora Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flora Growth by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 171,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

