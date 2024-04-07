Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Holdings Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,904,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,159 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.44% of Flex worth $57,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Flex by 101.2% during the third quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 48,097,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Flex by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Flex by 580,549.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,388 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $231,257.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,475.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,253.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,283. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.93.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

