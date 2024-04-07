First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,432 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDVY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,005 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,944,000 after acquiring an additional 935,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after acquiring an additional 670,673 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 605,692 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 744,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

