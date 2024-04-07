First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Lowered by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,855,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after buying an additional 358,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 265,070 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,466,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,095,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.08. 294,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,178. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.