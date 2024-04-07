First Merchants Corp Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.15. 1,881,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.91 and its 200-day moving average is $195.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

