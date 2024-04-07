First Merchants Corp Sells 48,910 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,910 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned 0.58% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $758.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

