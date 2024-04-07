First Merchants Corp Sells 33,751 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $51,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.68. 12,277,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,961,089. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.46.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

