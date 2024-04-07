First Merchants Corp Sells 2,942 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $5.92 on Friday, hitting $434.81. The stock had a trading volume of 295,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,307. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.85 and a twelve month high of $440.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.89.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.57.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

