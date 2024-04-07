First Merchants Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.36. 102,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,989. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

