First Merchants Corp Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,895 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.10.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,456,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,782. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

