First Merchants Corp Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,439 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.19% of First Merchants worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRME. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 992,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,527 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 8.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 335,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 131.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 35,795 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $33.63. 168,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,998. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $156.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

