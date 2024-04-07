First Merchants Corp Has $20.95 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $20,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of GSY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 574,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,416. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

