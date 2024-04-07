First Merchants Corp Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Merchants Corp raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $252.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,911. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.86. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

