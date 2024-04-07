First Merchants Corp Acquires 750 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.3% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE LOW traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,616. The company has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.99. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

