First Merchants Corp Acquires 3,204 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Amphenol by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.38. 3,343,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,462. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

