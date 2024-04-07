First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Stake Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 266,864 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $43,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 3.9 %

AG traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,407,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465,048. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.