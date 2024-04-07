Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN stock traded up $10.35 on Friday, hitting $330.51. 2,629,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,345. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $331.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.40.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

