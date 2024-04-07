Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBFree Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. 1,571,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,677. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

