Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFGP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 51,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,986. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.00.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.1411 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

