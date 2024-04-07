Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of DFGP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 51,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,986. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.00.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
