Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,938 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.44. 2,422,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,781. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.09.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

