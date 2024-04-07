Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 457 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after buying an additional 94,556 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 49,207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,082. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

