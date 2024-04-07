Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 310 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $69.91. 5,248,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

