Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 26,394 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 243.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.20. 648,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,552. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $31.72.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

