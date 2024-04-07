Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DISV. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of BATS DISV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. 429,701 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

