Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $325,000 Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,925 shares of company stock worth $988,686. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SouthState stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.39. 442,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,760. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.74. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

