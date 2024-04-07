Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after buying an additional 742,887 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after buying an additional 78,919 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,394,000 after buying an additional 126,088 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.38.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

