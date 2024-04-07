Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.31. 2,363,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.