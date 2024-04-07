Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 898,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,246,000 after purchasing an additional 609,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 420,759 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,060,000 after purchasing an additional 286,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2,558.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 271,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVLU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. 152,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,599. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.