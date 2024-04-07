Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BBUS traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.65. 82,384 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

