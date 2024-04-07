Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 911 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.18. 4,175,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.26 and its 200 day moving average is $233.98. The firm has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

