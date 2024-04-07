Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,292 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.91. The company had a trading volume of 602,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,489. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

