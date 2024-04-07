Financial Review: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) & Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrainsWay and Integra LifeSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $31.79 million 2.80 -$4.20 million ($0.13) -41.15 Integra LifeSciences $1.54 billion 1.73 $67.74 million $0.83 40.96

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -13.20% -10.05% -6.88% Integra LifeSciences 4.39% 15.19% 6.59%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares BrainsWay and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BrainsWay and Integra LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67 Integra LifeSciences 2 3 4 0 2.22

BrainsWay presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.84%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $44.89, suggesting a potential upside of 32.03%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats BrainsWay on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

(Get Free Report)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services. It also sells instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia, tendon, peripheral nerve repair and protection. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.