Financial Comparison: Lotus Technology (LOT) & Its Peers

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 680 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lotus Technology to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lotus Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% 0.33% Lotus Technology Competitors -46.33% -55.42% -1.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lotus Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology Competitors 120 563 900 14 2.51

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 94.65%. Given Lotus Technology’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lotus Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $137.17 million $10.84 million 169.00 Lotus Technology Competitors $1.10 billion -$74.71 million 45.01

Lotus Technology’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lotus Technology beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lotus Technology

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.