Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,401 shares during the quarter. Ferrari makes up 3.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $311,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.71.

RACE traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $418.86. 186,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,901. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ferrari has a one year low of $269.50 and a one year high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

