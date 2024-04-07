Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.35

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.35 and traded as high as C$15.00. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. The company has a market cap of C$405.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$152,345.67. Company insiders own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

