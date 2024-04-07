Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 560,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,128 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 4.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fastenal worth $36,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $76.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

