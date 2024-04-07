Evolution Petroleum’s (EPM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $8.25 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.89. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,791,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,454 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after buying an additional 217,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,666,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 104,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

