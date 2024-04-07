Everdome (DOME) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.95 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Everdome has a market cap of $14.95 million and approximately $730,461.09 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everdome has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 92,138,724,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

