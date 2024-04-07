Evercore ISI Trims Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Target Price to $3.50

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAVE. Susquehanna reissued a negative rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of SAVE opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $485.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 862.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

