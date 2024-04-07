Evercore ISI Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $102.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MS. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.48.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $92.47 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

