Evercore ISI Raises GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target to $100.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GEHC. Argus lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,462,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,365,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $13,851,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

