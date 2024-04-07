Evercore ISI Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $60.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.27.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after buying an additional 519,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after buying an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

