Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EB

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of EB stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $87.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,053,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151,727 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Eventbrite by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 710,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Eventbrite by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 179,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eventbrite by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,679,000 after buying an additional 145,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.