Ethereum Classic Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $33.47 or 0.00048223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.90 billion and $252.51 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,404.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $686.42 or 0.00989014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00146225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.00186651 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00047909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00142183 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,431,667 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

