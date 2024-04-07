Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of ESNT opened at $56.73 on Friday. Essent Group has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.23%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Essent Group by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Essent Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

