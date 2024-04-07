ERC20 Market Cap Hits $84.51 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $84.51 million and approximately $12,348.51 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 53.9% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00014164 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00018610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,301.54 or 1.00002881 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011388 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00128077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

