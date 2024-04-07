EOS Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.15 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $81.91 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001309 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001382 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001268 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,122,315,364 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,320,769 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.