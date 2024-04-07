Enzyme 1-Day Volume Reaches $21.94 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $69.31 million and $21.94 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for approximately $26.00 or 0.00037549 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,669,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,665,500 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

