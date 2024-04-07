Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Envoy Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of COCH stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Envoy Medical has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Envoy Medical stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.10% of Envoy Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

