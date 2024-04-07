ELIS Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and $12,713.20 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014170 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00018379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,360.75 or 1.00017373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011503 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00128141 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04790236 USD and is down -8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12,895.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

